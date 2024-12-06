News & Insights

Nano Dimension Strengthens Board Amid Strategic Advancements

December 06, 2024 — 08:43 am EST

Nano Dimension (NNDM) has released an update.

Nano Dimension Ltd. has announced the election of Ofir Baharav and Robert Pons to its Board of Directors, a move that aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and lead in digital manufacturing. The shareholders also approved the reappointment of its independent auditor but did not agree on the CEO’s compensation terms or changes to the board structure. These decisions highlight the company’s commitment to refining its corporate governance while continuing to drive growth in the high-tech manufacturing sector.

