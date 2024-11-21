Nano Dimension says court ‘validates business judgement on strategic actions’

Nano Dimension (NNDM) commented on the Israeli court ruling regarding Nano’s Extraordinary General Meeting, stating: “The Company clarifies in response to Murchinson’s announcement issued earlier today, that, although Dr. Yoav Nissan-Cohen and Oded Gera have been removed from the Company’s Board in the March 2023 EGM pursuant to the court ruling, both, however, have been elected at the Company’s Annual Meeting held in September 2023 and are serving as Board members.” Dr. Yoav Nissan-Cohen, Chairman of the Board of Nano Dimension, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Kenneth Traub and Dr. Joshua Rosensweig as full members to Nano’s Board. Both have been actively engaged as observers to date and we look forward to their continued insights in guiding the Company’s strategy. We are also pleased that the Israeli Court affirmed to our shareholders and other stakeholders that our Board was fully authorized to oversee Nano’s strategy, including our transformational M&A strategy and acquisitions of Desktop Metal and Markforged. We remain committed to advancing our plans to become the market leader in digital manufacturing and delivering long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.