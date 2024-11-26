Nano Dimension reiterates call to shareholders to vote ‘FOR’ all its proposals

Nano Dimension (NNDM) reiterated its calls for its shareholders to protect their investment and vote “FOR” all of the Company’s proposals ahead of the 2024 Annual General Meeting. The company said, “We are pleased that ISS recognizes the progress we have made in our successful execution of Nano’s focused value creation strategy and its recommendation that our shareholders vote for the re-election of General Garrett in the AGM. Over the past year, Nano’s recently refreshed Board of Directions and leadership team have delivered on promises made to our shareholders, including transformational M&A agreements, improvements in financial and operational performance, and significant governance enhancements – all with the ultimate goal of driving significant, long-term value for our shareholders.”

