Nano Dimension Reaffirms Tender Offer For Stratasys - Quick Facts

June 13, 2023 — 06:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) reaffirmed $18 per share all-cash tender offer for Stratasys shareholders. Nano demands that the Stratasys Board call an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders following the completion of the $18 per share special tender for the purpose of removing the majority of the Stratasys Board of Directors and replacing them with nominees proposed by Nano.

Nano Dimension said the company is offering a straightforward plan to deliver value. The company noted that its offer provides more certainty than the pending Desktop Metal Ltd. (DM) merger agreement or the 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) proposal.

