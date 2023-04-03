US Markets
SSYS

Nano Dimension raises offer to acquire Stratasys

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 03, 2023 — 09:25 pm EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal and Maria Ponnezhath for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

April 3 (Reuters) - 3D-printer maker Nano Dimension Ltd 2N5By.F on Monday sweetened its offer again to acquire peer Stratasys Ltd SSYS.O at $20.05 per share in cash.

The company's latest offer, which comprises buying the remaining shares of Stratasys for about $1.22 billion on a fully diluted basis, represents a premium of 22.4% to Stratasys' close on Monday.

The increased offer by Stratasys' largest shareholder reflects a jump of $2.05 per share from its March 6 proposal, and a rise of $0.50 compared with its March 29 proposal.

"Today, we present our best and final all-cash offer to Stratasys' Board of Directors, which will deliver immediate and certain value to Stratasys shareholders at a compelling premium...," Yoav Stern, Nano's chief executive officer said.

Nano will initiate a special tender offer directly to Stratasys shareholders, in the absence of meaningful engagement from Stratasys' board on the latest offer, Stern said.

Stratasys did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SSYS
NNDM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.