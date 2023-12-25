Nano Dimension Proposes To Acquire Stratasys For $16.50/shr In Cash

(RTTNews) - Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) said that it submitted a preliminary all cash proposal to Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) to purchase all the outstanding shares of Stratasys that it does not currently own for $16.50 per share, with an ability to increase its price subject to due diligence.

The proposal represents a 40% premium from the volume-weighted average Stratasys share price since September 28, 2023, the day that Stratasys announced that its Board of Directors initiated a process to explore strategic alternatives for the Company, including a potential sale.

Nano Dimension noted that it is willing to immediately enter customary transaction-related documentation required to complete confirmatory due diligence and seeks to do so in the immediate future.

Stratasys closed down 0.15% on Friday at $13.11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.