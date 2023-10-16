Nano Dimension Projects Q3 Revenues To Rise 22% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) said, on a preliminary basis, third quarter consolidated revenues were $12.2 million, a 22% increase over a year ago. For the first nine months of 2023, revenues were $41.9 million, a 33% increase over prior year.

Nano Dimension also reported that inventory in one of its storage facilities was damaged in the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. The company does not expect this to impact its supply chain. There should be immaterial to no financial impact due to the insurance coverage, Nano Dimension Ltd. noted.

