Nano Dimension Prepared To Commence Special Tender Offer For Stratasys - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) announced it is prepared to commence a special tender offer targeting total ownership of at least 51% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) for $18.00 per share in cash, inclusive of the approximately 14.5% of Stratasys' outstanding common shares that Nano Dimension currently owns.

Nano Dimension stated that it remains willing to negotiate in good faith a consensual transaction at its previously announced best and final offer of $20.05 per share. In the event the Stratasys Board continues its unwillingness to engage, the company is prepared to commence this special tender offer.

Also, Nano Dimension plans to seek relief from an Israeli court confirming that according to Israeli Companies Law, Stratasys' poison pill cannot be triggered in response to a special tender offer targeting Nano Dimension's ownership of at least 51% of Stratasys' outstanding shares.

