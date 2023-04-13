Markets
SSYS

Nano Dimension Prepared To Commence Special Tender Offer For Stratasys - Quick Facts

April 13, 2023 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) announced it is prepared to commence a special tender offer targeting total ownership of at least 51% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) for $18.00 per share in cash, inclusive of the approximately 14.5% of Stratasys' outstanding common shares that Nano Dimension currently owns.

Nano Dimension stated that it remains willing to negotiate in good faith a consensual transaction at its previously announced best and final offer of $20.05 per share. In the event the Stratasys Board continues its unwillingness to engage, the company is prepared to commence this special tender offer.

Also, Nano Dimension plans to seek relief from an Israeli court confirming that according to Israeli Companies Law, Stratasys' poison pill cannot be triggered in response to a special tender offer targeting Nano Dimension's ownership of at least 51% of Stratasys' outstanding shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SSYS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.