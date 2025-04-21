Nano Dimension Ltd. Updates on Desktop Metal's Strategic Review Process

Nano Dimension updates on Desktop Metal, exploring strategic alternatives to address liabilities, with new board appointment and financial advisers engaged.

Nano Dimension Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Desktop Metal, is initiating a process to evaluate strategic options to manage its liabilities and liquidity concerns. As part of this effort, Desktop Metal has appointed Robert Warshauer to its Board of Directors and has engaged financial advisers from Piper Sandler & Co. and FTI Consulting, Inc. The timeline and outcome of this strategic review are uncertain. Nano Dimension plans to provide further updates on this situation during its upcoming financial results and outlook call in late April 2025. The company, which specializes in advanced Digital Manufacturing solutions for various industries, emphasizes the importance of these developments amid ongoing trends in onshoring and product customization.

Potential Positives

Desktop Metal is exploring strategic alternatives to improve its financial position, which could enhance its value and operations under Nano Dimension.

The appointment of Robert Warshauer to the Board of Directors signals a commitment to experienced leadership during this strategic review process.

Engagement of reputable financial advisers Piper Sandler & Co. and FTI Consulting, Inc. indicates a proactive approach to managing financial challenges.

Nano Dimension's upcoming financial results and outlook call will provide stakeholders with important updates and insights into the company's strategic direction.

Potential Negatives

Desktop Metal, a subsidiary of Nano Dimension, is exploring strategic alternatives to address its liabilities and liquidity needs, indicating potential financial distress.

The appointment of financial advisers suggests challenges are significant enough to require external expertise for navigating the company's situation.

No assurances are provided regarding the outcome or timing of the strategic review process, which could indicate uncertainty about the company's future direction.

FAQ

What strategic alternatives is Desktop Metal exploring?

Desktop Metal is exploring all available strategic alternatives to address its liabilities and liquidity needs.

Who has been appointed to Desktop Metal's Board of Directors?

Robert Warshauer has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Desktop Metal.

Which firms are advising Desktop Metal in its strategic review?

Piper Sandler & Co. and FTI Consulting, Inc. have been engaged as financial advisers.

When will more details be shared regarding Nano Dimension's outlook?

Nano Dimension will share additional details during its upcoming financial results call in late April 2025.

What industries does Nano Dimension serve?

Nano Dimension serves the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries.

Waltham, Massachusetts, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leader in Digital Manufacturing solutions, today provided an update on Desktop Metal.





Desktop Metal, a subsidiary of Nano Dimension, has commenced a process to explore all available strategic alternatives to address its liabilities and liquidity needs. Desktop Metal has appointed Robert Warshauer to its Board of Directors and engaged Piper Sandler & Co. and FTI Consulting, Inc. as financial advisers.





No assurances can be given as to the outcome or timing of the strategic review process. Nano Dimension plans to share additional details during its upcoming 2024 financial results and 2025 outlook call, expected to be held in late April 2025.







About Nano Dimension







Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices.





Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding Nano’s future growth, strategic plan and value to shareholders, and all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Nano intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Nano, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this communication are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 21, 2024, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this communication.





Investors: Moshe Rozenbaum, VP Corporate Development |



ir@nano-di.com











Media: Kal Goldberg / Bryan Locke / Kelsey Markovich |



NanoDimension@fgsglobal.com





