Nano Dimension Ltd. to Host Conference Call on April 30, 2025, to Discuss 2024 Financial Results and 2025 Outlook

Nano Dimension will host a call on April 30, 2025, to discuss 2024 financial results and 2025 outlook.

Nano Dimension Ltd. announced a conference call and webcast scheduled for Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 4:30 PM EST to discuss its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, and to provide an outlook for 2025. Participants can join the call via US dial-in or international dial-in numbers, or listen to the webcast through a provided link. It is recommended that attendees log in at least 10 minutes early, and a replay will be available shortly after the call concludes. The company highlights its commitment to advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies across various industries, driven by trends in onshoring, national security, and product customization.

Nano Dimension is hosting a conference call to discuss its 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

The company provides an outlook for 2025, suggesting confidence in future performance and strategic planning.

Nano Dimension's focus on advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies positions it favorably in high-demand sectors like defense and aerospace.

The announcement aligns with strong market trends, such as onshoring and increasing product customization, which may enhance the company's growth potential.

The press release does not provide any specific financial performance details or achievements for 2024, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's financial health.

The timing of the call being scheduled close to the end of the month might create uncertainty about the company’s readiness to disclose its results or outlook for 2025.

There is a lack of concrete metrics or success indicators in the release, which could signal a potential struggle to deliver expected growth or results in a competitive landscape.

What is the date and time of the Nano Dimension conference call?

The Nano Dimension conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 4:30 PM EST.

How can I participate in the Nano Dimension webcast?

You can participate by accessing the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ChyIXD73.

What topics will be discussed during the conference call?

The call will discuss Nano Dimension's 2024 financial results and provide an outlook for the 2025 year.

Is there a replay available for the Nano Dimension conference call?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be accessible shortly after the conclusion of the call at the same link.

What industries does Nano Dimension serve?

Nano Dimension serves the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries.

Call to Be Held Wednesday, April 30 at 4:30 PM EST









Waltham, Massachusetts, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leader in Digital Manufacturing solutions, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its 2024 financial results for the 2024 period ended December 31, 2024, and provide an outlook for the upcoming 2025 year.







https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ChyIXD73



















Participants are advised to log in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.





A replay of the webcast will be accessible at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the call.







About Nano Dimension







Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices.





For more information, please visit



https://www.nano-di.com/



Investors:





ir@nano-di.com









Media:





NanoDimension@feintuchpr.com







