Nano Dimension Ltd. Announces Delayed Release of 2024 Annual Report Pending Court Decision on Desktop Metal Merger Agreement

Nano Dimension will release its 2024 Annual Report in April 2025, pending a court decision affecting disclosures.

Nano Dimension Ltd. announced that it will release its 2024 Annual Report in April 2025, later than its usual March release. This delay is due to the pending outcome of a lawsuit with Desktop Metal regarding a merger agreement, which may affect material disclosures and the Company’s business outlook included in the report. The release will encompass the Company’s fourth quarter and full year results for 2024, before the deadline of April 30, 2025. Nano Dimension continues to provide digital manufacturing solutions across various industries and has communicated that the lawsuit's outcome could significantly impact its future performance and disclosures.

Potential Positives

The company is proactively addressing the timing of its 2024 Annual Report, indicating transparency and a strategic approach in light of legal proceedings.

The delayed release is positioned to ensure that the Annual Report includes relevant updates resulting from the ongoing lawsuit, potentially enhancing the credibility of its disclosures.

The firm continues to serve diverse and growing markets such as aerospace, defense, and medical technology, indicating a strong market position and potential for future growth.

Potential Negatives

Delay in the release of the 2024 Annual Report may indicate ongoing uncertainties related to the litigation with Desktop Metal, possibly affecting investor confidence.

The pending lawsuit outcome could have a material impact on the company's business outlook, suggesting potential vulnerabilities in its operations.

The shift from a March to an April filing for the Annual Report may raise concerns about the company's transparency and timely communication with stakeholders.

FAQ

When will Nano Dimension release its 2024 Annual Report?

Nano Dimension anticipates releasing its 2024 Annual Report in April 2025.

Why is the 2024 Annual Report being released later than usual?

The delay is due to the ongoing lawsuit with Desktop Metal, which may impact disclosures in the report.

What key information will the 2024 Annual Report include?

The report will include financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

How might the lawsuit with Desktop Metal affect Nano Dimension?

The lawsuit's outcome could influence material disclosures and the company's business outlook.

What markets does Nano Dimension serve?

Nano Dimension serves vertical markets including aerospace, defense, automotive, medical technology, and academia.

$NNDM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $NNDM stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Waltham, Mass., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM)



(“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a supplier of digital manufacturing solutions, today announced that it expects to release its 2024 Annual Report in April 2025.





The Company’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ending December 31, 2024 and its accompanying fourth quarter and full year 2024 results will be released in April, by which time the Company anticipates receiving the decision of the Delaware Court of Chancery in the lawsuit filed by Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) (“Desktop Metal”) regarding the Merger Agreement between the Company and Desktop Metal dated July 2, 2024.





In prior years, the Company filed its Annual Report in March. As the outcome of that lawsuit may impact material disclosures and the Company’s business outlook to be contained in the 2024 Annual Report, the Company has decided to release its 2024 Annual Report later than usual, but still prior to the required filing date of April 30, 2025.







About Nano Dimension Ltd







Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) offers a variety of digital manufacturing technologies serving customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace and defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, and R&D and academia.





With its suite of digital manufacturing technologies, Nano Dimension is enabling its customers with prototyping and high-mix-low-volume production, along with IP security, design-for-manufacturing capabilities, and more sustainable means of fabrication.





For more information, please visit



https://www.nano-di.com/









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For example, Nano is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses executing plans to maximize long-term value for shareholders. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding Nano’s future growth, strategic plan and value to shareholders, and all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Nano intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. When used in this communication, the words “outlook,” “guidance,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “should,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “plan,” “target,” or the negative of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Nano, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the results of the Court’s decision in the case filed against the Company by Desktop Metal and the impact of this decision on the Company’s results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this communication are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 21, 2024, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this communication. Nano is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.







Nano Dimension Contacts











Investors: Moshe Rozenbaum, VP Corporate Development |



ir@nano-di.com







Media: Kal Goldberg / Bryan Locke / Kelsey Markovich |



NanoDimension@fgsglobal.com





