News & Insights

Markets
NNDM

Nano Dimension Expects Q4 Revenues To Grow 18%

January 03, 2024 — 11:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Wednesday said it expects revenues for the fourth quarter to be about $14.3 million and for the full year to be around $56.2 million.

Fourth quarter revenue is expected to grow 18% from last year, with full-year 2023 revenue expected to grow 29% from full-year 2022.

The company also announced the appointment of Tomer Pinchas, Chief Operating Officer as well as since August 2023 Acting CFO, as CFO in addition to his position as a COO. Pinchas succeeds Yael Sandler, who has been the Company's CFO since 2015 and will not be returning from her maternity leave.

Dotan Bar-Natan joined Nano in the newly created position of General Counsel. Hanan Gino, Chief Product Officer and Head of M&A, is also leaving the Company, but will continue to serve as an advisor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NNDM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.