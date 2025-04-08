Nano Dimension Appoints Ofir Baharav As New CEO

(RTTNews) - Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM), a digital manufacturing leader, announced Tuesday the appointment of Ofir Baharav as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Baharav has already stewarded significant changes since becoming Chairman on December 15, 2024.

Baharav has a proven track record in transformation and innovation, making him the ideal candidate to lead Nano through this pivotal phase.

Baharav brings nearly three decades of experience in capital equipment, spanning additive manufacturing and electronics. He has previously served as CEO of Maxify, VP Products at Stratasys, CEO at Xjet, EVP Products at Credence Systems, and President at Optonics.

Baharav has resigned from the Board, while Robert Pons, a director since December 2024, becomes Chairman of the board.

Further, the company said Zivi Nedivi, President, and Tomer Pinchas, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer are departing the Company.

