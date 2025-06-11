Nano Dimension Appoints Andy Sriubas and Eileen Tanghal to Board of Directors to Drive Digital Manufacturing Growth

Nano Dimension appoints Andy Sriubas and Eileen Tanghal to its Board of Directors, enhancing leadership for technology scaling.

Nano Dimension Ltd. has announced the appointment of Andy Sriubas and Eileen Tanghal to its Board of Directors, a strategic move as the company transitions to scaling its unified digital manufacturing platform. CEO Ofir Baharav emphasized the importance of these additions during this critical phase for Nano Dimension, which aims to enhance shareholder value through advanced technology solutions. Sriubas, a seasoned commercial executive with a background in digital transformation and investment banking, and Tanghal, a venture capital expert with significant experience in scaling technologies, will contribute their expertise to help guide the company's growth and commercialization efforts. The board enhancements are seen as pivotal for capitalizing on emerging opportunities in various industries, including defense and aerospace.

Potential Positives

Nano Dimension Ltd. has appointed two experienced professionals to its Board of Directors, strengthening its leadership at a crucial stage of growth.

Both appointees, Andy Sriubas and Eileen Tanghal, bring significant expertise in technology, digital transformation, and commercialization, which can enhance the company's strategic capabilities.

The company is transitioning from M&A integration to scaling its technology platform, positioning itself for potential growth and market leadership in digital manufacturing.

Strong endorsements from existing leadership highlight the board's enhanced strategic foresight and operational acumen, indicating a solid foundation for future growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates a significant reliance on the expertise and leadership of newly appointed board members, suggesting that previous leadership may not have been sufficient for the company's growth and strategic direction.

The inclusion of a forward-looking statements disclaimer highlights the inherent risks and uncertainties facing the company, which may create concerns among investors regarding the reliability of its future performance.

There is a lack of concrete details about the company's current operational challenges or specific goals, potentially leading to skepticism about its strategic shift and ability to deliver on its promises.

FAQ

What are the recent appointments at Nano Dimension?

Nano Dimension has appointed Andy Sriubas and Eileen Tanghal to its Board of Directors to drive growth and technology strategy.

Who are Andy Sriubas and Eileen Tanghal?

Andy Sriubas is a commercial executive with experience in digital transformation, while Eileen Tanghal is a venture capital expert in breakthrough technologies.

Why did Nano Dimension strengthen its Board of Directors?

The Board was strengthened to support the Company’s transition from M&A integration to scaling a technology platform in global markets.

What is Nano Dimension's focus moving forward?

Nano Dimension aims to commercialize its digital manufacturing technologies and leverage its expanded technology portfolio for growth and innovation.

What industries does Nano Dimension serve?

Nano Dimension serves defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, focusing on advanced Digital Manufacturing solutions.

Full Release





Waltham, Massachusetts, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leader in Digital Manufacturing solutions, has appointed two technology and growth experts, Andy Sriubas and Eileen Tanghal, to its Board of Directors. The appointments come at a pivotal moment as the Company shifts from M&A integration to scaling a unified technology platform across its global markets.





“We are strengthening our board at a critical moment in Nano Dimension’s development,” said Ofir Baharav, CEO, Nano Dimension. “With our digital manufacturing platform now aligned and abundant opportunities in front of us, Andy and Eileen bring forward-thinking leadership and operational experience that will help guide our next phase with a focus on delivering for shareholders. Both bring a deep understanding of technology at its core and a broad perspective on how to translate it into value.”





Andy Sriubas is a veteran commercial executive and former chief commercial officer at OUTFRONT Media, where he led digital transformation, strategic partnerships, and new revenue generation. He previously spent over two decades as an investment banker with JPMorgan, UBS, and DLJ, advising on complex M&A and capital markets transactions. Sriubas earned a bachelor of science degree in finance at Boston College’s Wallace E. Carroll School of Management. His professional certificates include Stanford Law School, Board of Directors College; MIT xPro in Quantum Mechanics; and MIT Sloan School of Management in Blockchain Technology. He is located in South Carolina.





Eileen Tanghal is co-founder and general partner at venture capital firm Black Opal Ventures, with deep expertise in evaluating and scaling breakthrough technologies. A former partner at In-Q-Tel, a venture capital firm established by the Central Intelligence Agency, and executive at ARM and Applied Materials Ventures, she brings a unique ability to assess technical foundations and translate them into scalable, disruptive outcomes. Tangal earned her MBA in International Finance and Entrepreneurial Management from the London Business School, and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is based in the Silicon Valley area.





“My career has largely been dedicated to leveraging platform technologies and helping companies to successfully navigate digital transformation,” said Sriubas. “This is a transformative period for Nano Dimension with the Company’s expanded technology portfolio and renewed focus on execution presenting a unique opportunity to shape the future of digital manufacturing. I look forward to contributing my expertise to help accelerate growth, unlock value, and scale innovation that truly matters.”





“Nano Dimension is at an important inflection point in its growth and focus on commercialization in the digital manufacturing market,” said Tanghal. “Like so many of the companies I have supported over the decades, it is on the cusp of using technology to solve many of the global manufacturing industries’ largest problems. Its seasoned management team and broad array of patents, technologies and proven solutions have set the Company up for success.”





Bob Pons, chairman of the board of Nano Dimension, added: “Andy and Eileen bring complementary strengths—Andy in commercializing platforms and navigating strategic opportunities and Eileen in identifying and scaling transformative technologies. Together, they add depth to the Company’s existing board, bringing strategic foresight and real-world operating acumen at a moment when Nano Dimension solidifies its digital manufacturing leadership and is primed for growth.”







About Nano Dimension







Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices.





For more information, please visit



https://www.nano-di.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding Nano’s future growth, strategic plan and value to shareholders, and all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Nano intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Nano, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this communication are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 12, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this communication.





