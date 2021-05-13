Nano Coin: 10 Things to Know About NANO as Investors Search for the Most Eco-Friendly Crypto

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Nano Coin (CCC:NANO-USD) is seeing increased interest from investors that are seeking out the most eco-friendly crypto.

Source: Lucio Libanori / Shutterstock.com

Here’s everything investors need to know about Nano.

Nano Coin has three major features that make it an interesting choice for investors.

The first is that there are no fees connected to the trading of the cryptocurrency.

The goal here is to make a digital asset that is inclusive of everyone.

Secondly, is an eco-friendly focus.

That’s due to NANO not requiring mining, printing, or minting of new tokens.

Finally, the cryptocurrency boasts instant transfers.

This falls in line with the creator’s belief that digital money should be quick and easy to use.

Nano is available for purchase from several exchanges.

It can also be bought with a large variety of fiat currencies, as well as some cryptocurrencies.

The crypto also offers simple support for merchants that want to start accepting Nanon Coin for payments.

So why are investors looking for eco-friendly crypto? It all has to do with a crypto crash that’s taking place today.

This crash has many of the biggest cryptocurrencies taking a beating. One of the main causes behind this fall is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announcing that his company will no longer accept Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD).

Musk claims that Bitcoin takes up too much energy for mining and transactions. He says that it isn’t worth using the crypto as it has a negative effect on the environment. However, he does note that it has potential for use in the future.

This has investors seeking out green cryptos, such as Nano Coin, to invest in. It’s also resulted in other eco-friendly cryptos getting extra attention today. That includes Chia Coin (CCC:XCH-USD), which you can learn more about at this link.

NANO was up 86% as of Thursday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post Nano Coin: 10 Things to Know About NANO as Investors Search for the Most Eco-Friendly Crypto appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.