Nano-cap restaurant chain Muscle Maker prices $8 million IPO at $5

Muscle Maker, a healthy fast casual restaurant chain with 39 mostly-franchised stores, raised $8 million by offering 1.5 million shares at $5.
Muscle Maker plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GRIL. Alexander Capital acted as a lead manager on the deal. Because the post-offering market cap is below $50 million, the deal will not be included in Renaissance Capital's 2020 IPO stats.
