Nano-cap online pharma marketplace Trxade Group files for a $5 million Nasdaq IPO

Trxade Group, a B2B online marketplace for pharmaceutical companies, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $5 million in an initial public offering.



The company is listed on the OTCQB under the ticker "TRXD", and last closed at a price of $6.25 per share to command a pre-IPO market cap of $49 million.



The Land O'Lakes, FL-based company was founded in 2005 and booked $7 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MEDS. Aegis Capital Corp. is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.





