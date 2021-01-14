Alpha Investment, a mortgage lender backed by Omega Commercial Finance, announced terms for its IPO on Thursday.



The Columbus, OH-based company plans to raise $5 million by offering 1 million shares at a price of $5. At the proposed deal size, Alpha Investment would command a fully diluted market value of $44 million. Because its market value is less than $50 million, Alpha Investment is no longer eligible for tracking and will be excluded from Renaissance Capital's stats.



Alpha Investment intends to provide capital directly to borrowers seeking financing for commercial real estate properties either for refinancing or acquisitions. The loans will encompass originating performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt. Alpha Investment was acquired by Omega Commercial Finance in 2017 and is led by Omega's CEO Todd Buxton. Alpha Investment is currently traded on the OTC Pink (ALPC) but is not trading.



Alpha Investment was founded in 2013 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ALPC. Boustead Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Nano-cap mortgage lender Alpha Investment sets terms for $5 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

