Nanny is owed OT pay because she didn't reside with family, US court rules

Jan 24 (Reuters) - A nanny who worked nearly 80 hours a week for a Florida family should have been paid overtime because she did not reside at the family's home, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Maria Blanco, who mostly worked overnight shifts for the family for nearly three years and often slept while at their home, maintained a separate abode and was rarely at the family's home when she was not on duty.

Reversing a Florida federal judge who tossed out Blanco's 2021 lawsuit, the panel said Blanco did not qualify for an exemption from overtime pay in federal wage law for live-in domestic workers.

"No doubt Blanco worked at the house and spent significant time there. But that alone does not mean she 'resided' there any more than firefighters who sleep in fire-station dormitories while on duty reside at a fire station," Circuit Judge Robin Rosenbaum wrote for the court.

Lawyers for Blanco and the parents she worked for, Anand Samuel and Lindsey Finch, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Blanco was backed by the U.S. Department of Labor, which said in an amicus brief last year that upholding the judge's ruling would improperly exempt many full-time domestic workers from overtime pay.

According to filings in the case, Blanco began working for Samuel, an investment analyst, and Finch, a physician, full time in early 2019. She worked one 23-hour shift and four 14-hour overnight shifts caring for the couple's four children each week, earning up to $880 per week.

Blanco was employed through an LLC operated by another nanny who worked for the family. The parents would pay about $2,400 each week to the LLC, which then disbursed the money to nannies who cared for the children, according to court filings.

Blanco sued the parents in 2021 shortly after leaving the job, claiming she should have been paid overtime once she worked more than 40 hours in a week. Blanco claims she is owed nearly $30,000 in pay and an equal amount in damages under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

The FLSA exempts “any employee who is employed in domestic service in a household and who resides in such household” from receiving overtime pay.

U.S. District Judge Robert Scola in Miami granted summary judgment to the parents in 2022. He said Blanco resided at the parents' home because she spent a significant amount of time there and slept in the home on many nights.

Blanco appealed and the 11th Circuit on Wednesday reversed. Blanco may have slept during her shifts, but she was still required to wake to care for the children and "her time was not hers," Rosenbaum wrote.

The court remanded the case to Scola to weigh the parents' separate argument that they were not Blanco's "employer" under the FLSA because she was employed by the LLC and are not responsible for paying her the unpaid overtime.

The panel included Circuit Judges Adalberto Jordan and Frank Hull.

During the Obama administration, the Labor Department issued non-binding guidance aimed at narrowing the exemption. The agency said it only considered domestic workers to reside in a household if they work 120 hours or more each week and sleep on the employer's premises five days a week.

The case is Blanco v. Samuel, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-13669.

For Blanco: Jamie Zidell

For the parents: Mark Beutler of Law Offices of Mark J. Beutler

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York)

