Nanjing Sinolife United Announces Board Structure

October 23, 2024 — 04:38 am EDT

Nanjing Sinolife United Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3332) has released an update.

Nanjing Sinolife United Co., Ltd. has announced its board of directors and their roles, highlighting the leadership of Chairman Gui Pinghu and CEO Zhang Yuan. The board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors who serve on various committees, ensuring comprehensive oversight and strategic guidance for the company. This update reflects the company’s commitment to strong governance and strategic development.

