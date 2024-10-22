News & Insights

Nanjing Sinolife Secures Board Re-election with Unanimous Support

October 22, 2024 — 05:40 am EDT

Nanjing Sinolife United Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3332) has released an update.

Nanjing Sinolife United Co., Ltd. successfully re-elected its board members and supervisors at the Extraordinary General Meeting on October 22, 2024. All resolutions were unanimously approved, demonstrating strong shareholder support. This stability in leadership could be pivotal for the company’s future strategic directions.

