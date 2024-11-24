Nanjing Panda Electronics Renews Connected Transactions

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company (HK:0553) has released an update.

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company has announced the renewal of its continuing connected transactions, set to extend beyond their expiration in December 2024. These transactions, involving major stakeholders such as CEC and NEIIC, require adherence to Hong Kong Listing Rules, including reporting and annual review. The company’s proactive measures aim to align with regulatory requirements while supporting its business development needs.

