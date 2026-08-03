Nanjing Leads Gets NMPA Clearance For IND Of Opamtistomig For Phase Ib/II Study In MCRC; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. (9887.HK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced on Monday that the Centre for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the investigational new drug (IND) application for a Phase Ib/II clinical trial of its Opamtistomig in combination therapy for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

Colorectal cancer is one of the most common gastrointestinal malignancies, mainly caused by lifestyle factors and genetic disorders. Metastatic colorectal cancer remains difficult to treat, with a 5-year survival rate of less than 13%. Opamtistomig (LBL-024) is a proprietary PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody developed using the company's X-Body bispecific platform. Opamtistomig is in evaluation for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), biliary tract cancer (BTC), and extrapulmonary neuroendocrine carcinoma (EP-NEC).

According to the company, this clearance marks an important step in expanding the indications for Opamtistomig in gastrointestinal cancers to include colorectal cancer.

9887.HK has traded between HK$44.72 and HK$97.50 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's(July 31, 2026) trade at HK$53.40.

As of writing, 9887.HK was up 4.31% at HK$55.70.

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