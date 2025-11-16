Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. (SHSE:603707) Price Target Decreased by 21.95% to 12.87

The average one-year price target for Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. (SHSE:603707) has been revised to CN¥12.87 / share. This is a decrease of 21.95% from the prior estimate of CN¥16.49 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥10.34 to a high of CN¥15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.25% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥10.36 / share.

Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Maintains 0.97% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.97%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.13% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 603707 is 0.00%, an increase of 18.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.83% to 2,690K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,429K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares , representing an increase of 28.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 603707 by 52.45% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 378K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares , representing an increase of 53.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 603707 by 121.40% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 275K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares , representing an increase of 57.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 603707 by 147.18% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 242K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing an increase of 32.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 603707 by 57.83% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 95K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 64.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 603707 by 189.16% over the last quarter.

