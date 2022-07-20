Nancy Pelosi's Husband Is Buying Nvidia Stock -- Should You?

Drama and scrutiny have flooded the internet over the past few days as investors learned that Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, had exercised stock options to purchase shares of semiconductor heavyweight Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Why? Because the Senate is working on a semiconductor manufacturing bill that could positively impact companies such as Nvidia and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). In the video below, I break down the news, discuss Nvidia's growth drivers, and share my opinions on where the stock is headed next.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of July 19, 2022. The video was published on July 19, 2022.

Eric Cuka has positions in Apple, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Intel, Nvidia, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

