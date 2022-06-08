Nancy Pelosi Discloses Trades in Apple and Microsoft

Prior to the start of Apple’s Worldwide Development Conference (WWDC) of 2022, Nancy Pelosi and her husband bought 150 Apple ($AAPL, NYSE) call options at an $80 strike price with 100 of those expiring on 3/17/2023 and 50 of them expiring on 6/16/2023 (you can read about call vs put options here)!

Pelosi, a Democrat, is currently serving as the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives out of California. Pelosi is one of the most notable insider traders from Congress whose trading portfolio often dwarfs the S&P 500 ($SPY, NYSEARCA).

During the first day of Apple’s WWDC, Apple announced many new features for its users, including an updated M2 computer chip for its new MacBook Air, a renovated Apple CarPlay, and edits to iMessage texts.

She also disclosed the purchase of Microsoft ($MSFT, NASDAQ) call options at a $180 strike price with an expiration date also on 6/16/2023.

Both democrats and republicans insider trade, giving them an unfair advantage over the retail trader and disrupting policy-making decisions. You can track politicians’ trades here on the Unusual Whales website.

Price Action: Shares of Apple were trading 0.10% higher on the day at a price of $145.53 to open the week at the time of publication

Microsoft shares were trading at $267.64, down 0.88% and $SPY was trading up 0.071%.

