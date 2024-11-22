Nanalysis Scientific Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Nanalysis Scientific Corp ( (NSCIF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nanalysis Scientific Corp presented to its investors.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. operates in the scientific equipment and security services sectors, known for its development and manufacturing of portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers for various industries. The company also provides security equipment maintenance services, particularly in Canadian airports.

In the third quarter of 2024, Nanalysis Scientific Corp. reported significant growth, achieving a 50% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $10.6 million. The company also achieved positive EBITDA for the quarter, showcasing its resilience and operational efficiency.

Key financial metrics from the report include product sales of $4.2 million and service revenue of $5.4 million, with gross margins improving significantly across both segments. The company’s efforts in cost reduction and operational efficiencies have led to a net loss reduction from $6.3 million in Q3 2023 to $1.6 million in Q3 2024.

Looking ahead, Nanalysis remains optimistic about continued revenue growth and margin improvements. The company plans to focus on expanding its proprietary product sales and enhancing its security services segment, expecting strong performance into the fourth quarter and beyond.

