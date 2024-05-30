News & Insights

Nanalysis Scientific Hits Record Q1 Revenue

May 30, 2024 — 02:51 am EDT

Nanalysis Scientific (TSE:NSCI) has released an update.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. reported a record first-quarter revenue in 2024, with a 139% increase to $11.2 million compared to the same period last year, largely due to a surge in service revenue and product sales, including Benchtop NMR units. The company also experienced a significant improvement in gross margins and a reduction in net loss, indicating progress towards profitability. These positive results are underpinned by ongoing cost-reduction initiatives and strong sales pipeline momentum.

