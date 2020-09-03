US Markets

Nana weakens as it crosses Guatemala- U.S. NHC

Asha Sistla Reuters
Nana weakened into a tropical depression on Thursday as it crossed northern Guatemala into the southwestern tip of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The storm, which will weaken further on Friday as it moves over the Pacific Ocean, was packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

