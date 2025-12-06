Nan Ya Plastics (TWSE:1303) Price Target Increased by 34.07% to 49.78

The average one-year price target for Nan Ya Plastics (TWSE:1303) has been revised to NT$49.78 / share. This is an increase of 34.07% from the prior estimate of NT$37.13 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$26.26 to a high of NT$80.85 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.49% from the latest reported closing price of NT$63.40 / share.

Nan Ya Plastics Maintains 1.10% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.10%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -51.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.91% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nan Ya Plastics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1303 is 0.09%, an increase of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 388,244K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 71,215K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,211K shares , representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1303 by 26.97% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 64,725K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,956K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1303 by 23.69% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 45,469K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,087K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1303 by 14.83% over the last quarter.

EWT - iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF holds 32,361K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,481K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1303 by 8.93% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 14,957K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,905K shares , representing an increase of 13.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1303 by 3.51% over the last quarter.

