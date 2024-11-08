Nan Nan Resources to Review Interim Results and Dividends

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited (HK:1229) has released an update.

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 20, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited interim results for the first half of the year. The meeting will also address the potential declaration of dividends, which could interest investors looking for returns. This announcement indicates the company’s proactive approach in financial transparency and shareholder engagement.

