Nan Nan Resources Reports Robust Profit Growth

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited (HK:1229) has released an update.

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited reported an impressive increase in profit for the six months ending September 2024, with a profit of HK$47.1 million compared to HK$17.4 million in the same period in 2023. This growth is driven by a substantial rise in revenue to HK$178.2 million from HK$54.1 million, despite facing some losses from exchange differences and fair value changes in financial liabilities. The company’s earnings per share also showed significant improvement, reflecting a strong operational performance.

