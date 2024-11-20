Nan Nan Resources Reports Robust Profit Growth

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited (HK:1229) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited reported an impressive increase in profit for the six months ending September 2024, with a profit of HK$47.1 million compared to HK$17.4 million in the same period in 2023. This growth is driven by a substantial rise in revenue to HK$178.2 million from HK$54.1 million, despite facing some losses from exchange differences and fair value changes in financial liabilities. The company’s earnings per share also showed significant improvement, reflecting a strong operational performance.
For further insights into HK:1229 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.