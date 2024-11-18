Nan Nan Resources Anticipates Substantial Profit Growth

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited (HK:1229) has released an update.

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited has issued a positive profit alert, forecasting a significant rise in profits from HK$17.4 million in 2023 to at least HK$30 million for the first half of 2024. This growth is attributed to increased coal sales, favorable currency exchange rates, and certain financial adjustments. Investors are advised to stay tuned for the finalized results and exercise caution when trading shares.

