News & Insights

Stocks

Nan Nan Resources Anticipates Substantial Profit Growth

November 18, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited (HK:1229) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited has issued a positive profit alert, forecasting a significant rise in profits from HK$17.4 million in 2023 to at least HK$30 million for the first half of 2024. This growth is attributed to increased coal sales, favorable currency exchange rates, and certain financial adjustments. Investors are advised to stay tuned for the finalized results and exercise caution when trading shares.

For further insights into HK:1229 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.