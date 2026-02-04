NAN FUNG TRINITY Loads Up KT Corp Stock With 1.49 Million Shares Bought

Key Points

Bought 1,492,440 shares of KT; estimated transaction value of $28.31 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end KT stake value rose by $28.31 million, reflecting both the new position and price movement through the period.

Move equals a 2.24% position in 13F reportable AUM.

Post-trade stake: 1,492,440 shares valued at $28.31 million.

KT enters the portfolio but remains outside the fund's top five holdings.

On February 3, 2026, NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD disclosed a new position in KT (NYSE:KT).

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated February 3, 2026, NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD initiated a new position in KT by acquiring 1,492,440 shares. The estimated trade size was $28.31 million, calculated using the quarterly average price for the period. The value of the KT stake at quarter-end matched this figure, reflecting both the acquisition and subsequent price changes.

What else to know

This was a new position, with KT representing 2.24% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets after the trade

Top holdings following the filing: NYSEMKT:EWY: $89.52 million (7.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:EWZ: $63.70 million (5.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMZN: $42.17 million (3.3% of AUM) NYSE:AMCR: $38.62 million (3.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:NVDA: $36.30 million (2.9% of AUM)

As of February 3, 2026, KT shares were priced at $20.90, up 20.1% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 4.73 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-03) $20.90 Market Capitalization $10.12 billion Revenue (TTM) $19.20 billion Net Income (TTM) $698.29 million

Company Snapshot

Provides integrated telecommunications services, including fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband internet, IPTV, satellite TV, and digital content platforms.

Generates revenue primarily from subscription-based telecom services, media content delivery, and value-added IT and network solutions for both consumer and enterprise markets.

Serves a broad customer base in South Korea and internationally, including individual consumers, businesses, and institutional clients seeking advanced connectivity and digital services.

KT Corporation is a leading South Korean telecommunications provider with significant scale, serving millions of mobile and IPTV subscribers. The company leverages its extensive network infrastructure and diversified service portfolio to maintain a strong market position in communications and digital media. Strategic investments in technology and platform services support KT's competitive edge in delivering integrated solutions to both consumer and enterprise customers.

What this transaction means for investors

NAN FUNG TRINITY expanded its telecom holdings significantly by buying KT Corp, taking it from zero to its 11th largest position. This is not its first international telecom position in this fund, as it also holds a position in America Movil, purchased on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Moreover, most of its positions that are not exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are technology stocks, with Amazon, Amcor, and Nvidia as its top individual stock holdings.

NAN FUNG TRINITY did not reveal why it chose to buy, though funds have few other reasons to buy a stock than a belief it will move higher. That call appears to be correct, as KT Corp stock is up by double-digits since the beginning of the year, so the investment is off to a good start.

Additionally, at a P/E ratio of 15, the fund appears to have purchased it at a reasonable price. Finally, at a forward P/E ratio of 6, it should not surprise anyone if we find out next quarter that it purchased more shares of KT Corp.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Amcor Plc, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

