Namura Shipbuilding Co. (NMRSF) Price Target Decreased by 21.76% to 36.89

The average one-year price target for Namura Shipbuilding Co. (OTCPK:NMRSF) has been revised to $36.89 / share. This is a decrease of 21.76% from the prior estimate of $47.15 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.53 to a high of $37.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 187.08% from the latest reported closing price of $12.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Namura Shipbuilding Co.. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 25.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMRSF is 0.07%, an increase of 8.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 48.21% to 4,386K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 747K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMRSF by 36.53% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 673K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares , representing an increase of 15.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMRSF by 52.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 465K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 369K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares , representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMRSF by 31.43% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 345K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares , representing a decrease of 6.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMRSF by 32.89% over the last quarter.

