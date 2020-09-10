Namibian economy contracted more in 2019 than previous estimates

WINDHOEK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Namibia’s economy contracted by 1.6% in 2019 compared to growth of 1.1% recorded in 2018, according to revised figures released by the statistics office on Thursday.

Preliminary figures released in March by the Namibia Statistics Agency estimated that gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 1.1% last year compared to growth of 0.7% in 2018, but the agency has since revised its figures.

The contraction in 2019 was mainly due to an 8.9% drop in primary activities as the worst drought in a century took its toll.

Namibia's finance minister said in May that he expects the economy to contract by 6.6% in 2020 and by 1.1% next year as the COVID-19 pandemic hits economies globally.

(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

