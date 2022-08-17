World Markets

Namibia raises main lending rate further to 5.50%

Nyasha Nyaungwa Reuters
Namibia's central bank on Wednesday raised its main lending rate by 75 basis points to 5.50%, tightening policy further in response to rising inflation.

WINDHOEK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Namibia's central bank on Wednesday raised its main lending rate by 75 basis points to 5.50% NACBIR=ECI, tightening policy further in response to rising inflation.

Annual inflation climbed to 6.8% in July NACPIY=ECI, up from 6.0% in June, with food and fuel among major contributors.

Inflation is now forecast to average around 5.8% for the year, from the 5.9% forecast at the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in June, the central bank said.

The Bank of Namibia said it expected the domestic economy to grow around 3.2% in 2022, from an estimate of 3% at the last MPC meeting, mainly driven by a recovery in the mining, electricity, water and tourism sectors.

