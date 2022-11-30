Namibia raises lending rate by 50 basis points to 6.75%

Adds detail, context
WINDHOEK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Namibia's central bank on Wednesday raised its main lending rate by 50 basis points to 6.75% NACBIR=ECI, tightening policy further to help fight inflation.
"The decision was taken to contain inflationary pressure and its second-round effect, and anchor inflation expectations while being mindful of the need to support the economy," the bank said in a statement.
Namibia recorded annual inflation of 7.1% last month NACPIY=ECI, the same level as in September.
As well as trying to ensure price stability, the Bank of Namibia also tries to safeguard the 1:1 link between the Namibian dollar and South African rand.
(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Estelle Shirbon)
