Namibia raises lending rate by 50 basis points

June 14, 2023 — 05:13 am EDT

WINDHOEK, June 14 (Reuters) - Namibia's central bank on Wednesday raised its main lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 7.75%.

The decision by the Bank of Namibia followed two 25 bps hikes at previous policy meetings in April and February.

Annual inflation stood at 6.3% last month NACPIY=ECI, up from 6.1% in April, with food and non-alcoholic beverages being major contributors, data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

