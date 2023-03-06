World Markets
Namibia makes third oil discovery in the Orange Basin

March 06, 2023 — 04:18 am EST

Written by Nyasha Nyaungwa for Reuters ->

WINDHOEK, March 6 (Reuters) - Namibia's state-owned oil company NAMCOR has made a third oil discovery with partners Shell SHEL.L and QatarEnergy in the Jonker-1X deepwater exploration well, in the Orange Basin offshore southern Namibia, it said on Monday.

New discoveries could make Namibia, the southern neighbour of OPEC member Angola, another oil producer along the African Atlantic coast.

"We are delighted to announce this third oil discovery after the success of the Graff-1X and Venus-1X discoveries by Shell and TotalEnergies TTEF.PA in 2022," Immanuel Mulunga, managing director of NAMCOR, said in a statement.

The acquired data is being evaluated, and further appraisal drilling is planned to determine the size and potential of the discovery, the statement said.

Shell Namibia B.V and QatarEnergy each hold a 45% stake in the joint venture while state-owned NAMCOR has 10%.

(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Nellie Peyton and Kirsten Donovan)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

