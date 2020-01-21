Namibia looks to import cattle as drought decimates local herds

Namibian state-owned meat processing and marketing firm Meatco is in talks with neighbour Botswana to import cattle, as severe drought decimates local herds and threatens beef export deals with China and European countries.
