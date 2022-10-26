World Markets

Namibia hikes main lending rate to 6.25%

Nyasha Nyaungwa Reuters
WINDHOEK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Namibia's central bank on Wednesday raised its main lending rate by 75 basis points to 6.25% NACBIR=ECI, tightening policy further to try to curb inflation.

Namibia's annual inflation dropped to 7.1% last month NACPIY=ECI from 7.3% in August.

As well as trying to ensure price stability, the Bank of Namibia also tries to safeguard the 1:1 link between the Namibian dollar and South African rand, which means it often mirrors rate decisions by the central bank of its neighbour.

