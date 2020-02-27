World Markets

Namibia economy shrunk by 1.9% in 2019 but set to recover-central bank

Nyasha Nyaungwa Editing by Tim Cocks Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Namibia's economy contracted by 1.9% in 2019, owing to a brutal drought that wiped out livestock, but is forecast to recover to growth of 1.5% this year and of 1.4% next year, the central bank said on Thursday.

"It has become clear that the impact of the drought on livestock and crops is likely to be more severe than earlier anticipated," it said in a statement, referring to southern Africa's worst drought in a century.

Growth rates for mining diamonds and uranium were also adjusted downwards due to lower volumes produced, the bank said.

