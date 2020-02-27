Namibia economy shrunk by 1.9% in 2019 but set to recover-central bank

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Namibia's economy contracted by 1.9% in 2019, owing to a brutal drought that wiped out livestock, but is forecast to recover to growth of 1.5% this year and of 1.4% next year, the central bank said on Thursday.

"It has become clear that the impact of the drought on livestock and crops is likely to be more severe than earlier anticipated," it said in a statement, referring to southern Africa's worst drought in a century.

Growth rates for mining diamonds and uranium were also adjusted downwards due to lower volumes produced, the bank said.

(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa Editing by Tim Cocks, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((tim.cocks@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.