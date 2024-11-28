Namibia Critical Metals Raises Funds for Rare Earth Project

Namibia Critical Metals Inc (TSE:NMI) has released an update.

Namibia Critical Metals Inc. has successfully closed a private placement, raising CDN$450,000 by issuing 12,857,143 units at $0.035 per unit. The funds will be used for general corporate purposes, and the company continues to develop its significant Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth Project in collaboration with Japan’s JOGMEC.

