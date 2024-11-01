News & Insights

Namibia Critical Metals Plans $450,000 Private Placement

November 01, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Namibia Critical Metals Inc (TSE:NMI) has released an update.

Namibia Critical Metals Inc. has announced a private placement aiming to raise up to CDN$450,000 by offering units priced at $0.035 each, which includes one common share and one-half warrant. Bannerman Energy Ltd. plans to participate significantly, maintaining its ownership stake in the company. The proceeds will support general corporate purposes, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

