Namibia central bank raises lending rate by 25 basis points

February 15, 2023 — 04:18 am EST

Written by Nyasha Nyaungwa for Reuters ->

WINDHOEK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Namibia's central bank raised its lending rate by 25 basis points to 7.0% on Wednesday, part of its efforts tocontain inflation.

The Bank of Namibia has hiked its lending rate seven times in the past year. Annual inflation rose slightly in January to 7.0% from 6.9% in December.

"Domestic economic activity continues to show a gradual improvement. The inflation rate remains elevated, while the growth in Private Sector Credit Extension remains weak," the central bank governor said in a statement.

The country's international reserves remain sufficient to support a currency peg with the South African rand and meet its international financial obligations, the statement said.

