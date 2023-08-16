Namibia central bank leaves main rate unchanged

Adds context on inflation and previous decisions in paragraphs 2-3

WINDHOEK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Namibia's central bank kept its main lending rate NACBIR=ECI unchanged at 7.75% on Wednesday.

The decision comes after a 50 basis point (bps) hike at its previous policy meeting in June and two 25 bps hikes in April and February.

The southern African country's inflation has shown signs of abating, with annual inflation in July coming in at 4.5% compared with 5.3% in June.

