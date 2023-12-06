News & Insights

Namibia central bank leaves key rate on hold

December 06, 2023 — 04:10 am EST

Written by Nyasha Nyaungwa for Reuters ->

WINDHOEK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Namibia's central bank left its policy rate unchanged NACBIR=ECI at 7.75% on Wednesday.

The decision is the third time in a row that the Bank of Namibia has held its key rate, after a 50 basis point (bps) hike in June and two 25 bps increases earlier in 2023.

Inflation in the southern African country rose to 6.0% year on year in October NACPIY=ECI from 5.4% in September.

