Namibia central bank holds key rate for fourth meeting

February 14, 2024 — 04:07 am EST

Written by Nyasha Nyaungwa for Reuters ->

WINDHOEK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Namibia's central bank left its main interest rate unchanged in a decision announced on Wednesday.

The decision to keep the repurchase rate at 7.75% NACBIR=ECI was the fourth "hold" decision in a row.

Inflation in the southern African country edged up to 5.4% year on year in January NACPIY=ECI from 5.3% in December.

As well as price stability the Bank of Namibia tries to safeguard the 1:1 link between the Namibian dollar and the South African rand.

