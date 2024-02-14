Namibia central bank holds key rate for fourth meeting

Adds context in paragraphs 2-4
WINDHOEK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Namibia's central bank left its main interest rate unchanged in a decision announced on Wednesday.
The decision to keep the repurchase rate at 7.75% NACBIR=ECI was the fourth "hold" decision in a row.
Inflation in the southern African country edged up to 5.4% year on year in January NACPIY=ECI from 5.3% in December.
As well as price stability the Bank of Namibia tries to safeguard the 1:1 link between the Namibian dollar and the South African rand.
(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa Editing by Alexander Winning)
