Nameson Holdings Declares Interim Dividend for 2024

Nameson Holdings Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.098 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders can expect the dividend payment on December 20, 2024, with the record date set for December 12, 2024. This announcement may interest investors looking for income from their equity holdings.

